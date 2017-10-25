Breaking News:

Deadline for mandatory Aadhaar to avail benefits of Govt schemes has been extended to March 31, 2018

Posted on 25/10/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI:  Centre tells SC that deadline for mandatory Aadhaar to

avail benefits of government schemes has been extended to March 31, 2018. (agencies)

