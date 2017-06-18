sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
‘Dead’ baby comes to life just before burial

18/06/2017

NEW DELHI: In a shocking case of negligence, a newborn was allegedly declared “dead” by staff of a Central Government hospital today but was found alive by the family members just before it was to be buried.

The incident happened at Safdarjung hospital when a resident of Badarpur delivered a baby this morning.

The nursing staff apparently failed to find any respiration by the baby.

“The doctor and the nursing staff declared the baby dead and sealed the body in a pack, labelled it and handed it over to us for burial,” said Rohit, the father of the child.

As the mother’s condition was not stable, she remained in the hospital while the father and other family members took the body and went home and started making preparations for the burial.

But then Rohit’s sister suddenly felt some movement in the pack and when they opened it they found the baby breathing and moving its limbs. (AGENCIES)

