‘Dead’ baby comes to life just before burial

NEW DELHI: In a shocking case of negligence, a newborn was allegedly declared “dead” by staff of a Central Government hospital today but was found alive by the family members just before it was to be buried.

The incident happened at Safdarjung hospital when a resident of Badarpur delivered a baby this morning.

The nursing staff apparently failed to find any respiration by the baby.

“The doctor and the nursing staff declared the baby dead and sealed the body in a pack, labelled it and handed it over to us for burial,” said Rohit, the father of the child.

As the mother’s condition was not stable, she remained in the hospital while the father and other family members took the body and went home and started making preparations for the burial.

But then Rohit’s sister suddenly felt some movement in the pack and when they opened it they found the baby breathing and moving its limbs. (AGENCIES)

