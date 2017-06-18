Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Celestial Buds High School is organising its annual open cycling championship on July 16.

The race will start from school gate and will be conducted in two categories–Indian made category and Foreign made category.

The winners will be awarded with cash and trophies. All top cyclists of Valley will participate in the championship.

“I am glad to see that cyclists of my area have dominated the cycling arena in Valley from last few years. There are 20 professional cyclists with imported cyclists in my area”, said sponsor of race Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat.

Organising Secretary of race Akbar Khan said that riders will be seen in first bunch of 140 km race and point race in coming National Cycling Championship in Karnataka this October. “We are fully preparing ourselves for National Championship and we will bag atleast 4 medals this year”, he added.

The cyclists can contact Akbar Khan on 9419009437 and Gulzar Ahmed Khan on 9906432631 for more details about the championship.

