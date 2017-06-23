Curfew imposed in SeK, downtown to prevent violence

SRINAGAR: Curfew restrictions have been imposed to prevent any demonstration in the Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) and downtown in Srinagar, where life was normal in the civil lines and the uptown. Officials said that restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations in the SeK and downtown Srinagar, where a Deputy Superintendent of Police (security wing) was beaten to death by a mob late last night.

Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), spearheading the agitation, have called for protests after Friday prayers in the valley against the death of a 22-year-old youth and injuries to several others after security forces fired pellets to disperse the demonstrators at Kakpora in Pulwama, where three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter early yesterday.

However, police said the deceased youth was a stone pelter, who was involved in 10 incidents. All roads in the downtown and the SeK have been closed with barbed wire and people were being directed to remain indoors by state police and security forces, wearing bullet proof jackets and holding weapons and lathis in their hands.

A group of mediapersons, who wanted to take pictures of the historic Jamia Masjid in the downtown, were turned back by the security forces from Rangar stop.

”We have strict instructions not to allow anybody, including mediapersons from this point towards Jamia Masjid, a CRPF jawan said and requested the mediapersons to take some other route.

The main gates of the Masjid, stronghold of chairman of the moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq have been closed and large number of security forces had been deployed in the Jamia market.

”We offered ‘Fajr’ (morning) prayers in the Masjid, which was later closed by the security forces,” an official of the Masjid management said.

There would be no Jamait-ul-Vida, last Friday of holy month of Ramadan prayers in the Masjid due to curfew, they said, adding that lakhs of people were joining these Friday prayers every year. This will be for the first time in the history that no prayers would be held in the Masjid in Jamait-ul-Vida, he said. (AGENCIES)

