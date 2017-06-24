sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
CS reviews launching of addl train services in Kashmir

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, June 23: Chief Secretary, B.B.Vyas today  undertook an extensive review of launching additional train services and halt stations along the Baramulla-Banihal railway track ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The meeting, which was held in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir was attended by top officials of the Civil and Police administration, including Director General of Police, Dr S.P Vaid, Principal Secretary Home, R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary,  Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police, CID, AG Mir, Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Jagjit Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Railways),  Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Farooq A Lone, among other officials from SMC, Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.
The Chief Secretary also reviewed the Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements in various districts across Kashmir valley with the concerned Deputy Commissioners through video-conferencing. He called upon the officers to work with zeal and dedication in reaching out to the public and addressing their grievances. He stressed upon the officers to be accessible to the common citizens and be pro-active in ensuring time bound resolution of their problems.
Pertinently, on the request of the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, the Ministry of Railways has opened more halt points on the Baramulla-Banihal railway stretch to facilitate the local people. The new halt points have been opened at Razwan (Sanoor Kalipora) between Budgam and Mazhome railway stations, Naidgam between Budgam and Mazhome railway stations, Ratnipora (Pulwama) between Kakapora and Awantipore stations and Sangdan (Kulgam) between Qazigund and Sadura railway stations.

