CRPF jawan, driver injured in attack by militants in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two CRPF personnel were injured in an attack by militants on a vehicle of the paramilitary force near Pantha chowk bypass here today, officials said.

Militants fired upon CRPF deployment near Pantha chowk bypass around 1750 hours, causing bullet injuries to a jawan and the driver of the vehicle, they said.

CRPF personnel retaliated but there was no immediate report of any casualty on the militant side.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a search operation was launched to track down the militants, the officials said. (AGENCIES)

