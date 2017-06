Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Shaheed Thakur Dass Sharma Cricket Club, Akhnoor is organizing Golden Cup Cricket Tournament at GGM Science College Cricket ground from June 21.

The cricket teams interested to play in the tournament can contact on Mobile numbers 94690-31281 and 90860-82991 for details.

