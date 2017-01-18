CPI(M) practising ‘murderous politics’, says Naidu

KOTTAYAM (Ker): Senior BJP leader and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today hit out at ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, accusing them of practising “murderous politics” in the state and warned them that they “will get it back politically”.

He also condemned the killing of BJP workers in political violence in the state and urged CPI(M) to fight BJP politically and ideologically, if it has “guts”.

Alleging that more than 80 people had been killed in the seven to eight months of CPI(M) rule, he said BJP does not believe in violence”.

“We don’t believe in violence but you will get it back politically,” he said.

“Murderous politics will not be tolerated. If you have guts, fight us politically. If you have guts, fight us ideologically. Killing helpless people, killing children, killing a woman in Palakkad…What a great shame on the Marxist party of India,” the Urban Development Minister alleged.

He was speaking while inaugurating the party’s state council meeting here.

Condemning the “killing” of the woman party worker in Palakkad recently, he said “red and blood” will never succeed.

“They are talking about tolerance…Intolerance. They are attacking my party people, my supporters. It is condemnable. The entire country is watching what CPI(M) is doing in Kerala,” he claimed.

Naidu said the lotus (party symbol) will bloom in Kerala, where BJP had performed impressively in the 2016 Assembly polls, winning a seat for the first time in its history, despite “oppression” of its cadres by CPI(M).

“I want CPI(M) to know that things are changing. The entire country is changing. Lotus is blooming everywhere. It will bloom in Kerala also,” Naidu said.

BJP will grow in Kerala despite “oppression” of party cadres by CPI(M), he said, adding that he salutes party workers and youngsters of Kerala who are fighting the “misrule and hooliganism” of the Marxist party.

Naidu alleged that Congress and Communists are both sides of the same coin. “They quarrel in the morning…Become friends in the evening. People of Kerala are waiting for an opportunity.”

He claimed that 70 to 72 per cent of people of India have supported the demonetisation exercise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he described as “a reformer, performer and a transformer”. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With