Court reserves order on ED’s plea for NBW against Zakir Naik

MUMBAI: A special court here today reserved till tomorrow its order on Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking a non-bailable warrant against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The central agency said it had sent summons four times since January to Naik, who is at present in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but he didn’t appear before it.

The ED registered a criminal case for money laundering against Naik and others last December after taking cognisance of a complaint registered against him by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Hiten Venegaonkar, ED’s lawyer, said Naik laid down conditions for appearance and tried to dictate terms to the agency. He demanded time, and once asked the agency to record his statement through a video link, the lawyer claimed. (AGENCIES)

