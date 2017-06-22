Countdown begins for PSLV/Cartosat- 2 mission

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
CHENNAI:  The 28 hour countdown for the launch of the earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series and 30 other  nano satellites by the homegrown and workhorse launch vehicle  PSLV-C38 began at 0529 hours this morning.

The launch would take place from the First Launch Pad  at 0929 hours tomorrow from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sources said that the 28 hr countdown operation of PSLV-C38/Cartosat2  Series Satellite Mission started at 0529 hrs today.     Earlier, The Mission Readiness Review (MRR) Committee  and the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) cleared the 28hr  countdown.

With 38 successive successful launches, the PSLV-C38,  in its 40th flight, would launch the 712 kg Cartosat-2  series satellite and 30 co-passenger satellites, together  weighing 243 kg at lift off, into a 505 km Polar Sun  Synchronous Orbit.

This will be the 17th flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration  (with the use of solid strap-on motors).   The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 Nano satellites from  14 countries — Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland,  France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia,  United Kingdom, and United States of America–as well as one  Nano satellite from India, NIUSAT from Noorul Islam University  in Tamil Nadu.

The total weight of all these satellites carried on-board  PSLV-C38 is about 955 kg.

The 29 International customer Nano satellites were being  launched as part of the commercial arrangements between Antrix  Corporation Limited (Antrix), the commercial arm of ISRO and  the International customers.

ISRO sources said Cartosat-2 Series Satellite was the primary  satellite being carried by PSLV-C38.

This remote sensing satellite is similar in configuration to  earlier satellites in the series with the objective of providing  high-resolution scene specific spot imagery.

It was similar to the earlier five satellites of the  Cartosast-2 series and has a design life of five years,  the imageries, to be send by the panchromatic and multispectral  cameras of the satellite, would be useful for cartographic applications,  urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility  management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation  of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and man made features and various other Land Information Systems (LIS) as well  as Geographical Information Systems (GIS).  (agencies)a

