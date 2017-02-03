Couldn’t say no to Hrihik for ‘Kaabil’ song: Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI : Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is enjoying the success of her dance number “Haseeno Ka Deewana” in “Kaabil”, says even though she would like to concentrate on acting projects, she could not say no to the song when Hrithik Roshan approached her for it.

The film, which stars Hrithik and Yami Gautam, released in theatres on January 25.

“I am an actress and I want to do so many films and so many roles. I had to do ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana’ because I couldn’t say no to Hrithik,” Urvashi told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week.

The former beauty queen has starred in films like “Singh Saab The Great”, “Sanam Re” and “Great Grand Masti”. The actress says she is in such a stage in her career where she is open to experiment with all kinds of roles.

“I am looking for new projects and exciting films. I want to do all types of films. I am just starting so I can have that liberty.” (AGENCIES)

