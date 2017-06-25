Core Group gives final touch to Amarnath yatra security

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Core Group of Security today gave final touch to the strategy for making fool-proof security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage in South Kashmir Himalayas, which is scheduled to start from Jammu on June 28 and forward base camps of Nunwan (Pahalgam) and Baltal on June 29.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Devraj Anbu also visited South Kashmir and inter-acted with the Field Commanders on security arrangements made for the pilgrims, who would start flocking Nunwan, Pahalgam in next four days now to undertake the pilgrimage for darshan of holy Ice Lingam of Lord Shiva inside the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath ji at a height of 12,750 feet from the sea level.

Official sources told the Excelsior that GOC-in-C Northern Command Devraj Anbu today visited formations in South Kashmir and took stock of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, for which massive deployment is being made this year in view of “threat perception” due to increase activities of the militants especially in South Kashmir.

Lt Gen Anbu called for close coordination with the civil administration to ensure a smooth and efficient conduct of the annual pilgrimage. He hoped that synergy being maintained among various security agencies will continue and the yatra, which is scheduled to last till August 7, conducted peacefully.

Lt Gen Anbu along with Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu visited the Army formations and units deployed in South Kashmir and took stock of the security and other arrangements for the yatra, sources said.

Later, the Northern Command chief called on Governor N N Vohra, who happens to be the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and discussed with him the situation prevailing in Kashmir and security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra. He briefed the Governor on key initiatives of the Army to ensure security during the yatra.

It may be mentioned here that South Kashmir has been the more troublesome zone, both in terms of militancy and unrest and the traditional track of Shri Amarnath ji shrine from Pahalgam to Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panchtarni and the cave shrine, falls in this belt.

Authorities have decided to make “extra ordinary security arrangements” for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims on this track though all routes of yatra including the National Highways, base camps, Baltal track etc will be fully protected for safety and security of the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Core Group today held high-level security review meeting at White Knight Corps Headquarters in Nagrota and gave final touch to security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra.

Sources said security forces have formulated a strategy on the operational and administrative aspects to ensure an incident-free Amarnath yatra in the Core Group meeting.

The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen.A K Sharma and Director General of Police Dr Shesh Pal Vaid.

It was attended by senior commanders of the Army and civilian dignitaries from the Jammu region, sources said.

“A joint strategy on the operational and administrative arrangements was chalked out by all the agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region and an incident-free yatra,” sources.

The intelligence updates were discussed in detail to assess any security threat to the yatra, sources said.

“All the stakeholders have been advised to sensitize everyone on the ground to avoid any untoward incident,” he added.

Lt Gen Sharma said the Army personnel deployed south of Pir Panjal have been pro-actively involved with the civil administration to ensure peace and social harmony in the region.

DGP Vaid appreciated the “high-level of synergy” shown by all the agencies during operations in the recent past.

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims is scheduled to depart from the Jammu base camp on June 28 under tight security.

All arrangements have been made by the Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SASB) and the State Government for the smooth conduct of the 40-day pilgrimage.

