Sir,

This has reference to the news item ‘Centre, State join hands to help Pak shelling victims’ DE June 19,2017.

This really is a good news item pertaining to border residents. The border people are the worst sufferers of Indo-Pak hostilities since 1947. These people have been living a fearful and uncertain life due to constant firing from across the border. They have to leave their homes and hearths, cattle, occupation and crops behind to save their lives. During this period, they encounter innumerable problems and even lose precious lives of their kith and kin. The successive Governments have not done much for their welfare. They are assured relief, jobs and compensation but most of the times do not get what was promised to them.

The one prominent demand they had been raising persistently was construction of bunkers in these troubled spots. Now, when the Central Governments has joined hands with the State Governments for construction of bunkers, it will certainly bring relief for these people. These seems no end to hostilities between the two countries in the coming times too, so relief measures for these border people need to be taken on priority basis.

Raman Kumar

Udhampur

