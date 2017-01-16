Cong to stage protest dharna outside RBI office on Jan 18

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Congress would hold a sit in “dharna” in front of RBI office at Jammu on January 18, as a part of its nation-wide protest over the issue of demonetization.

A meeting of Executive Committee of JKPCC was held here today under the chairmanship of PCC chief GA Mir while AICC senior leader and chief co-ordinator of J&K State Imran Kidwai was chief guest in the meeting which was attended by all senior leaders, office bearers of PCC, MLAs/MLCs and Districts presidents and members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting discussed the series of programmes as per the AICC schedule over the issue of demonetization, following the national convention of senior leaders of the party from all over country held at New Delhi on January 11, in which AICC vice- president Rahul Gandhi besides other top leaders including former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh briefed the participants about the adverse impacts of demonetization over the economy of country and hardships being faced by the common people .

The congress party has decided to aggressively carry on the campaign to educate the masses about the fallout of the demonetization and the failure of the Modi Govt to explain the failures of the claims made in this regards and answer the issues raised by the congress party especially AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi. Since the adverse effects of this move is being felt in almost all sectors and sections of the society now, the Congress would intensify its campaign in this regard and launch a series of programmes in coming days, which include State level leaders conventions on January 30, followed by districts and assembly level programmes to educate and aware the public about various aspects of the situation which has been witnessed in past, in next month.

Imran Kidwai briefed the members about the detailed programmes chalked out by AICC and asked the State unit to highlight various aspects of the situation besides the anti-democratic style of functioning of the Modi Govt. He also lashed at the Modi Govt and BJP for trying to distort the history and mislead the nation about the contributions of the Congress party and its stalwarts.

GA Mir, former PCC chief Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, senior leaders Sham Lal Sharma, Rigzin Jora, Taj-Mohiuddin, Raman Bhalla, GM Saroori, Haji Rasheed, Kanta Bhan, MS Niaz, and others also shared their views.

