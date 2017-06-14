‘Concrete evidence’ on cross-border support to Kashmir protests given to Pak: India tells UNHRC

GENEVA: Pakistan has been given “concrete evidence” about its cross-border “encouragement and support” for the protests in Kashmir, India told the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing Islamabad of resorting to “short- sighted tactics” to divert attention.

Exercising its Right of Reply during a general debate at the 35th session of the UNHRC, India accused Pakistan of “misusing” the UN platform to pursue its political objectives.

“Pakistan’s unsolicited and unwarranted comments pertaining to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of the Union of India, are factually incorrect and bear no relationship to reality,” India said in a statement. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With