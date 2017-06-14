sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

‘Concrete evidence’ on cross-border support to Kashmir protests given to Pak: India tells UNHRC

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

GENEVA: Pakistan has been given “concrete evidence” about its cross-border “encouragement and support” for the protests in Kashmir, India told the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), accusing Islamabad of resorting to “short- sighted tactics” to divert attention.

            Exercising its Right of Reply during a general debate at the 35th session of the UNHRC, India accused Pakistan of “misusing” the UN platform to pursue its political objectives.

            “Pakistan’s unsolicited and unwarranted comments pertaining to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of the Union of India, are factually incorrect and bear no relationship to reality,” India said in a statement. (AGENCIES)

             

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top