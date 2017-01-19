Compensation disbursed among fire victims of Handwara: Basharat Bukhari

JAMMU: The Minister for Revenue, Relief, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari today informed the House that the compensation has been disbursed among fire victim families of Handwara.

Giving details of the incident, he said 19 structures were gutted due to accidental fire at village Wader Payeen, Handwara on intervening night of 28-29 December 2016.

The Minister was replying to a Calling Attention Notice by Qaiser Jamsheed Lone in Legislative Council today.

He said out of 19 structures, 13 residential, 3 non-residential structures were completely gutted, while as 3 residential structures were partially gutted in the devastating fire incident.

The Minister further said that an amount of Rs. 5.50 lakh has already been paid in respect of 11 fully damaged structures, while as payment in respect of remaining two fully damaged structure have also been made today as reported by the concerned Deputy Commissioner. He said that the amount paid so far is from the SDRF. He informed the House that government is fully aware about the problems beings faced by the affected families due to gutting of their houses adding that the measures are being made to shift the families temporarily to government buildings in view of severe cold wave till improvement in the weather condition.

