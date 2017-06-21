sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Coach will be appointed before Sri Lanka tour: Shukla

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Coach will be appointed before Sri Lanka tour: Shukla

NEW DELHI:  The BCCI failed to resolve the differences between Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli despite its best efforts, said senior board official Rajeev Shukla before assuring that a new head coach will be appointed before India’s tour of Sri Lanka next month.

     “BCCI tried its level best to resolve the issue. The acting secretary, the CEO, they discussed the matter with Kumble and Kohli in great detail, the board consulted the chairman of the COA (Vinod Rai) also,” Shukla told reporters here today.

     “They tried to resolve the issues but eventually no outcome could be found out and Kumble decided to move on,” he added.

     Kumble, in his statement, said that Kohli had reservations about his coaching ‘style’ and there partnership was untenable.

     “BCCI wishes Kumble best for the future. Meanwhile, BCCI has decided to search further for the coach. Before the Sri Lanka tour, the coach will be appointed and it will be the best coach for India,” said Shukla.

     When asked whether Virat Kohli was the only one who objected to Kumble as coach, he said: “All these are speculations.

     “As I said, sometimes there are differences of opinion and BCCI tried its level best to resolve the whole issue but sometimes things don’t work. Sometimes it happens that you can’t get along with someone.

     “It is not that captain is given all the importance. We give importance to everybody. There are differences sometimes. They are also human beings,” Shukla added. (AGENCIES)

