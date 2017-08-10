CM’s irresponsible response to Art 35A petition condemnable: Vakil

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil today in a statement said that irresponsible response of Mehbooba Mufti led Coalition Government over the petition filed by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) till the matter was referred to three judge bench by the Supreme Court, is highly condemnable and deserves a lot of explanation from both the Chief Minister and the Law Minister.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, for remaining silent over Central Governments No Objection to Attorney General of India not responding to the controversial petition against Article 35A, Vakil said had the Attorney General of India responded to the petition against Article 35A then it wouldn’t have been referred to three bench judges by Supreme Court.

Calling upon the Chief Minister to personally oversee the entire process of contesting the case against Article 35A and engage constitutional experts of repute for contesting the case, Vakil sought immediate clarification from both PDP and BJP over the role of the Attorney General of India in defending the case before the three judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court early next month.

Reacting to Chief Minister warning to BJP to stop tinkering with Article 35A Vakil said words don’t matter in pursuing matters like the case against Article 35A. Let Mehbooba Mufti seek a clear cut clarification from Central Governments Law Ministry over the role of Attorney General of India in defending the case before three judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court early next month or dare to quit over the issue.

