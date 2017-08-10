sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

CM’s irresponsible response to Art 35A petition condemnable: Vakil

Posted on 10/08/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil today in a statement said that irresponsible response of Mehbooba Mufti led Coalition Government over the petition filed by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) till the matter was referred to three judge bench by the Supreme Court, is highly condemnable and deserves a lot of explanation from both the Chief Minister and the Law Minister.
Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, for remaining silent over Central Governments No Objection to Attorney General of India not responding to the controversial petition against Article 35A, Vakil said had the Attorney General of India responded to the petition against Article 35A then it wouldn’t have been referred to three bench judges by Supreme Court.
Calling upon the Chief Minister to personally oversee the entire process of contesting the case against Article 35A and engage constitutional experts of repute for contesting the case, Vakil sought immediate clarification from both PDP and BJP over the role of the Attorney General of India in defending the case before the three judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court early next month.
Reacting to Chief Minister warning to BJP to stop tinkering with Article 35A Vakil said words don’t matter in pursuing matters like the case against Article 35A. Let Mehbooba Mufti seek a clear cut clarification from Central Governments Law Ministry over the role of Attorney General of India in defending the case before three judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court early next month or dare to quit over the issue.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in kashmir news, State2. Bookmark the permalink.
  • dayasagar

    Art 35A has been more used to show ‘distances’ between J&K State and India, why ? Why have ‘they’ felt the need for going to the people for explaining Art 35A after its very existence has been questioned before the Apex court ? Is it wise to throw such challenges on the Courts for influencing an ultimate decision on a matter lying before the court for examination by saying some thing like “we have also decided to appeal the democratic voices and all credible sections of the society in the country to understand the dangers ahead and the serious implications of removing Article 35-A. This will be a dangerous move, dangerous for the state and as a country as a whole,” ? No sir it is not . Better go to your own people and do what ever corrections that are possible at your level since you can influence a political decision by public pressure but surely neither you should nor you can influence a judicial decision with political pressures.
    Why only Kashmir Valley leaders are agitated when Art 35A is questioned? :: Should not the likes of Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah also go to the people outside Kashmir Valley and explain why they have not been able to do some good to the STATE using the ‘special provisions’ available to them as contained in a New Article 35A added in Constitution of India after Art 35 simply by a Presidential order and that has been now questioned for even its valid constitutional existence before the Hon’ble SC of India ? : Daya Sagar
    In case Art35A is a genuine feature of Indian Constitution and is in the best interest of the people of J&K, to be specific for those Indian Citizens who are categorized as Permanent Residents of J&K as defined in Section-6 of J&K Constitution, then why is it so that only the Kashmir Valley leadership gets agitated / has got agitated after some questions are raised on ‘provisions’ like Art35A and recently after a petition has been filed in supreme court of India by a NGO ?. No noticeable reactions have come like the one that have come from Kashmir valley leadership (including PDP leadership) from other regions of J&K. Rather people ( Permanent Residents ) of regions other than Kashmir have been found welcoming such questions ? Art 35A has been added as a new article after Art 35 in the Constitution of India by an Order of the President (C.O 48 of 14 May 1954 ) . Those who may like to read its text in detail will have to see Appendix-I to Constitution of India where only it is available with other items included in C.O 48 since it is not included in the main text of Constitution of India.
    National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, has been quoted as having said on this 7th August while talking to media in Srinagar : “It { Art 35A) is not just a Kashmir centric issue as they ( BJP &RSS) are trying to project it. It was very important to discuss the issue of Article 35A and its implications on the State, and all its three regions-Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, so that people understand as to why we are against its abrogation, which gives us the basic right and scrapping it will take away that basic right from us .Big responsibility on shoulders of those who have always worked in direction of keeping the state away from regional frenzy politics. It was Maharaja Hari Singh who in 1927 had brought in the ownership laws of the state, for welfare of state subjects”. Dr. Farooq Abdullah has gone to the extent of warning BJP and RSS of the dangerous consequences if Art 35A is tinkered with saying that “The Amarnath land row agitation in 2008 was nothing as compared to the explosive repercussions it ( Art 35A issue ) is bound to create in the State”. Before this, while she was in Delhi , J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti ji had also said on 28th July that she has no hesitation in telling that any misadventure ( chaed-chchaad) with Art35A, that is also before supreme court these days , will leave no one ‘there’ ( surely she meant Kashmir Valley) to ‘shoulder’ the National Flag.
    In case Art35A is a genuine feature of Indian Constitution and is in the best interest of the people of J&K , to be specific those Indian Citizens who are categorized as Permanent Residents of J&K as defined in Section-6 of J&K Constitution, then why is it so that it is only the Kashmir Valley leadership that gets agitated / has got agitated after some questions are raised on ‘provisions’ like Art35A and when recently a petition has been filed in supreme court of India by a NGO ?. No noticeable reactions have come like the one that have come from Kashmir valley leadership from the ‘permanent residents’ belonging to other regions of J&K , why ?
    One would ask do the contents of the text of Art 35A have different provisions for the Permanent Residents of J&K in Kashmir Valley and for those in Jammu or Ladakh regions ? The simple answer is no, the text has same meaning for all. Then why reactions & opinions of Kashmir Valley leadership have been different than that of people from Jammu / Ladakh regions ? Going by the behavior of the political leadership of J&K that has so far held the reigns of governance in J&K and have been enjoying the first confidence of New Delhi Governments, it could be said that the constitutional provisions what they ( Kashmir Valley leadership in particular) call “special for the Permanent Residents of J&K ( State Subjects of Class-1 and Class-II particularly and some who may fall with in the provisions of erstwhile Class-III category of pre 1947 times ) have been used less for the good of the Permanent Residents of J&K and more for showing that J&K state is constitutionally at some distance from India as compared to other Indian states .
    Dr Farooq Abdullah has advised ‘his’ people and other valley centric leadership to come on one platform to discuss the issue of Article 35A and its implications on the State, and all its three regions-Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, so that people understand as to why “ they” are against its abrogation, which gives the basic right and scrapping it will take away that basic right from people of “J&K”. Dr. Farooq Abdullah has also attributed the spirit behind the contents of 35A to the State Subject Law of Maharaja’s times but will he also tell those who oppose his opinion why have not the Governments in J&K also taken a leaf out of Maharajas times where under the provisions of rules for class –III state subjects a person who would acquire some property by an izajatnama from the government and after staying for atleast 10 years in J&K by entering into riyayatnama one was granted status of state subject of class-III by Maharaja Government and the Government of J&K / J&K Legislature has not done the same for the 1947 refugees settled in J&K who are staying on and cultivating lands in J&K for more than 6 decades as allotted in terms of Notification No.578-C 0/5 1954 of 7.5.1954 ( State Cabinet’s decision No. 9578-C of 1954) to be possessed and cultivated by them? Even Sections -8,9 of J&K Constitution have not been used judiciously so far . The present Permanent Resident law that violates the human rights as well as fundamental rights of a woman permanent resident of J&K taking protection from Art35A has not been amended so far although Dr. Farooq Abdullah has himself said in a TV interview that he wants it to be amended but his party colleagues do not agree . Will Dr. Farooq Abdullah tell why his party colleagues do not Agree ?
    A petition regarding Art 35A of Constitution of India is pending before Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and we should wait for the decision of Supreme Court as regards the questions raised on the validity of this article in view of the ‘question’ that Art 35A has been added as new article in Constitution of India after Art35 by an Order of the President { C.O 48 of 14 May 1954 – Constitution ( Application to Jammu & Kashmir ) } Order of 1954 ). The controversies and threats as have been aired on 28th July by Mehbooba Mufti Ji Chief Minister of J&K while she was in Delhi and this 7th August by Dr. Farooq Abdullah ji while addressing media at Srinagar ( surely making indirect reference to a petition regarding validity of Art35A of Constitution of India still pending before a 3 Judge bench of Supreme Court of India since 17th July 2017) are not fair. More particularly so senior leaders in a way throwing challenges on the apex court is very disturbing. Since Art 35A is not included in the main text of Constitution of India those who may like to read its full text , will have to see Appendix-I to Constitution of India where only it is available with other items included in C.O 48 .
    3 times former Chief Minister of J&K and Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah has among other things told before media on this 7th August “ aaj yeh bahut jaroori tha ke 35A par hum apas mein milein aur is pe baat karein , kyon ke yeh galat fehmi main aap logon se nikalna chahta hoon – logon se neekalna chahta hoon ,yeh sari riyasat ko affect karne bala hai ,jammu kashmir aur ladakh, is liyae yeh bahut jaroori hai ki log is ko samaj sakein ke ham 35A ko abrogate karne ke liye kyon khilaf hain.. is ko hatane ke kyon khilaf hain, kyon ke ye h hamari buniyadi cheej ko hatana chahtea hain … what is this Article 35A for, protecting the people of state, whether they are from Jammu.. Kashmir or Ladakh….. to prevent others coming in to dilute their culture …. is liye bahut jaroori hai ki we should go to the people an put it before them because they are the masters… agenda of BJP & RSS is basically to erode the autonomous structure of State and we as a ‘united front’ are going to bring this to the people so that they know the fall out of this . …. When it will come to ‘that decision’, You will see this mass uprising… do not forget when that amarnath yatra thing happened, overnight ,35A will be far greater revolt, I wonder whether they will be able to hold ..”
    Politicians must wait for the final out come of the petition before Apex court. But still there is enough that the local leadership and local government can do for mending the inter regional divides and communal considerations that are taking away the peace and harmony from the lanes of J&K due to such like controversies. The Kashmir valley leaders have talked of the common good and identity of the people of J&K belonging to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions but they must also sense the reasons why the people {“Permanent Residents of J&K”) belonging to Kashmir Valley and other two regions of J&K have in general reacted differently to the questions raised on Art 35A of the constitution of India and petitions made before the High Courts / Supreme Court even when this article gives the Indian citizens who are permanent residents of J&K a privileged status ( some have now started saying special status) , irrespective of the region to what they belong, as compared to Indian citizens who are not.
    Dr. Farooq Abdullah has called his people and “united front” to go in the J&K masses and tell the goods of the provisions contained in Art 35A for the people of J&K as permanent residents of J&K.
    In case the said article has not been more used for only political gamesmanship in Kashmir valley then Dr. Farooq Abdullah , Mehbooba Mufti, Prof Soz , Mr. Karra should tell the people why some very legitimate issues have not been taken care inspite of their being provisions in Constitution of J&K , way outs with J&K Governments ( present & past) and even in the light of advisories from Apex court like the one as made for 1947 West Pakistani Refugees in Bachan Lal Kalgotra vs State Of Jammu & Kashmir And Others on 20 February, 1987. There could be issues of some other rightful people too who are treated otherwise like, over 200 safaikaramchari families who were invited from Punjab by J&K Government some where in 1957, the violation of the human rights of the woman hereditary permanent residents ( State subjects), 5300 families of POJK DPs 1947 who are staying in other Indian states, inadequate professional / qualified staff in J&K Medical Colleges and super specialty hospitals since non PR can not join . ………………………
    Daya Sagar: Sr. Journalist & a social activist dayasagr45@yahoo.com 9419796096

Scroll to Top