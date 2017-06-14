sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
CM reviews progress on Hazratbal Dargah development project

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, June 13: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today reviewed the progress on Rs 42 crore ambitious Hazratbal Dargah development project at a meeting of officers here.
The Chief Minister directed the officers of Tourism Department, Wakf Board and project executing agency to conduct join inspection of the spots, preferably today, and remove the bottlenecks, if any, on the spot. She asked the three agencies to evolve a synergic mechanism for concluding the project in time.
Mehbooba Mufti impressed upon the concerned agencies to complete the works at the earliest so that the devotees are facilitated. She asked for early completion of landscaping, illumination, ablution spots etc so that the project takes off properly. She said convenience of the devotees coming to the revered place should be accorded top priority and all those facets which can further improve devotees, comforts should be worked upon forthwith.
The Chief Minister, it may be mentioned, had laid the foundation of the ambitious project on January 07 this year.
The main components of the project include tensile structures for prayers during summers and rainy season, four-laning of the Dargah entrance, illumination of the shrine complex, ablution spots, dormitory for devotees of far flung areas, re-designing of the Dargah market, an Islamic Cultural Centre and an exclusive Sewerage Treatment Plant for the shrine complex etc. The project also envisages an unobstructed view of Dal Lake from the shrine complex.
The Chief Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the Wakf Board, also reviewed the progress on the beautification of the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Aali Balkhi (R.A.) at Pakherpora, Chrar-e-Sharief.
Mehbooba Mufti was informed that many of the pilgrim facilitation and beatification works at the shrine have been accomplished and the remaining works would also be completed soon.
The Chief Minister also enquired about the beautification works at Imambarah, Chattergam. She directed the project executing agency to work in close coordination with Tourism Department and get both the projects completed at the earliest.
Vice Chairman, Wakf Board, Peer Muhammad Hussain; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Secretary, Tourism, Farooq Ahmad Shah; MD, J&K Projects Construction Corporation, Dileep Thussu and other officers were present in the meeting.

