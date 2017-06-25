CM orders probe into Gulmarg cable car crash

SRINAGAR: The State Government today ordered a high level inquiry into the tragic incident at Gulmarg in which a family of four from Delhi and three local youth were killed.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced this as she expressed grief and shock over the deaths.

Mufti, who was herself monitoring the rescue operations, also announced ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh in favour of the next of kin of the deceased, an official spokesman said.

He said the chief minister also directed a high level inquiry to find the causes or lapses, if any, that led to the accident. (AGENCIES)

