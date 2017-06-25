sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
CM orders probe into Gulmarg cable car crash

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
SRINAGAR: The State Government today ordered a high level inquiry into the tragic incident at Gulmarg in which a family of four from Delhi and three local youth were killed.

            Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced this as she expressed grief and shock over the deaths.

            Mufti, who was herself monitoring the rescue operations, also announced ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh in favour of the next of kin of the deceased, an official spokesman said.

            He said the chief minister also directed a high level inquiry to find the causes or lapses, if any, that led to the accident. (AGENCIES)

