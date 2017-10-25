CM to hold charge of Information Department

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today withdrew the charge of Information Department from Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, and assigned the portfolio to herself.

Ali has instead been assigned the additional charge of Tribal Affairs.

“I, Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir, do hereby withdraw the charge of Information Department and assign charge of Tribal Affairs to Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali in addition to the subject already assigned to him,” the Chief Minister said in an order issued here.

The order also said that the Chief Minister would now hold charge of the Information Department as well.

The charge of Information Department, responsible for the public relations activities of the Government, has been traditionally retained by State’s Chief Minister. Zulfkar Ali was assigned the portfolio in May this year.

