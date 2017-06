Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today presented a specialized scooter to a differently abled person here today.

Ganesh Sharma, an SPO from Samba, lost his both legs in an accident a year ago, rendering him virtually incapacitated. He met the Chief Minister recently who assured him all help.

