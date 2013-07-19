sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

CM condemns attack on Dr Jalal, killing of police personnel

Posted on 19/07/2013 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, July 18: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack on the life of noted Cardiologist Dr. Jalal and on the killing of two police personnel in the incident.
Terming it an act of cowardice, the Chief Minister said that such attempts by terror mongers on the respectable persons who are the asset to the society is unfortunate and depicts the mind set of these elements having no concern for precious human lives.
The Chief Minister conveyed his solidarity with the bereaved families and to the Police Department and said that the police personnel martyred in the incident have upheld the traditional bravery and commitment towards safeguarding the people and the State.

  • http://jkmpic.blogspot.in Sheikh Gulzaar

    Formerly Director of SKIMS tertiary care hospital and Head of Cardiology department Dr. Sheikh Jalal had been attacked by suspected terrorists near his ancestral home in Dr. Sheikh JALAL’s street, Pampore on July 18. Both of his personal security guards had died in the broad daylight attack.

    Dr Sheikh Jalal,was a down-to-earth more of a human being than a medical practitioner. Money was never his love and had it been the case he would have become a multi-millionaire during the his 45 year long active service. One has yet to see a son as dutiful as Dr Jalal who preferred to be by the side of his mother, a widow, to earning laurels as a cardiologist in New Delhi.

    Son of a Pampore Dr Sheikh Jalal had achieved eminence by his caliber as a cardiologist. And those patients from Jammu and Kashmir who would visit New Delhi or Chandigarh for treatment to their heart ailments would usually refer those patients back to Dr Sheikh Jalal.

    People and politicians in the valley had complete trust in his expertise as a cardiologist. Had it not been the case Sheikh Abdullah would have not opted for Dr Sheikh Jalal’s opinion when he (Sheikh) fell ill in August-September 1982. Dr Sheikh Jalal spent a number of weeks in the house located behind the Nedous Hotel on the Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar tending to the ailing leader. Though some of the eminent cardiologists from New Delhi and other parts of the country had visited the Sheikh they prescribed medicines only after seeking opinion from Dr Sheikh Jalal.

    Unfortunately he had become victim of what one would call “dirty political intrigues within Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura,Srinagar, where he joined as a cardiologist and rose to become its Director. I have not been able to fathom the reason for being in the centre of one controversy or the other. He was a doctor,a gantleman who was misunderstood by his colleagues, by political leaders and never by patients.

    Dr Sheikh Jalal had many interesting anecdotes to say.One pertained to a senior doctor in the AIIMS. .One eminent surgeon, Dr Atma Prakash, had t aken ill during the middle of a night. He used to reside within the faculty complex of the AIIMS. Since he had faith in Dr Sheikh Jalal Atma Prakash called for the young doctor. Dr Sheikh Jalal administered all medicines that were required to revive his heart. But he died in the morning.

    Whe his body was being carried to the cremation ground Dr Sheikh Jalal was one among a big group of mourners accompanying the body. A couple of sleuths of an Indian intelligence agency,who also accompanied the body,were heard by Jalal asking each other “why Atma Prakash had summoned a muslim when there were other senior doctors available for help ?” They went even to the extent of smelling some mischief from Dr Sheikh Jalal.

    Alas! Dr Sheikh Jalal survived that incident but could not save himself from the bullets of terrorist. His death is a big loss to his wife, mother and children but a bigger loss to the people of Kashmir.

    What could have been the reason for unidentified terrrorist to attak Dr Sheikh Jalal ? He was highly gullible. He placed trust in everybody and would open his heart before strangers too.

    His mother would be waiting for her son to get up and have “namkeen chai”(tea added with salt and milk) and chappati made of maize flour for his breakfast. Personally I believe that Dr Sheikh Jalal was a symbol of a man of simple living and high thinking. He did not move out of of Pampore and settle somewhere in Srinagar when he had the option. He had no love for comforts and that is why rustic life suited him.But the gunmen thought otherwise. Peace be to his soul.

    Sheikh Gulzar
    Pampore, J&K

Scroll to Top