CM condemns attack on Dr Jalal, killing of police personnel

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack on the life of noted Cardiologist Dr. Jalal and on the killing of two police personnel in the incident.

Terming it an act of cowardice, the Chief Minister said that such attempts by terror mongers on the respectable persons who are the asset to the society is unfortunate and depicts the mind set of these elements having no concern for precious human lives.

The Chief Minister conveyed his solidarity with the bereaved families and to the Police Department and said that the police personnel martyred in the incident have upheld the traditional bravery and commitment towards safeguarding the people and the State.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With