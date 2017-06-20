CM briefs Guv on GST

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today, met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the consultations which had been done and the action under way to finalise the GST framework.

Pointing to the consequences of continuing delay in regard to this important issue, the Governor advised timely decisions being taken in the interest of safeguarding J&K’s economy and welfare of the people.

The Governor also discussed with Chief Minister the continuing terrorist attacks on police personnel and urged her to review the existing policy and scales of help provided to the next of kin of those killed in the line of duty. And, as required, he would also take up this matter with the Union Home Minister.

The other matters discussed by the Governor and Chief Minister included the recent allegations about the functioning of the State Public Service Commission, the time frame of elections to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies and filling up of vacancies in the State level Commissions.

