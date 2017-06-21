Cloudburst hits Dooru in south Kashmir; damages property, roads, WSSs

SRINAGAR: A cloudburst hit Dooru in south Kashmir district of Anantnag, causing heavy damages to private property, roads and 13 Water Supply Schemes (WSSs), besides interrupting power supply. An official spokesperson here today said that a cloudburst hit Dooru causing heavy damages to private property, roads and 13 WSSs in areas, including Dudgagan and Qamar villages. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Hajj & Auqaf, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Power, Industries and Commerce, Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi today visited Dooru Constituency and assessed damage caused due to cloud burst last evening. (AGENCIES)

