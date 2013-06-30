City colleges release first cut-off merit lists for fresh admissions

Excelsior Correspondent



JAMMU, June 29: The Government Degree Colleges in Jammu city today released first cut-off merit lists for fresh admissions in Part-I, three year degree courses in various combinations.

Heavy rush of admission seekers was witnessed in these colleges since morning for confirming their name in the merit lists, which were displayed on the notice board in the respective colleges.

Bio-Technology and Computer Applications were most sought after subjects as cut-off percentage in these subjects was higher.

At Government Gandhi Memorial Science College, Computer Application registered highest cut off (85 percent). It was followed by Bio-Technology (82.2 percent), Geography (82 percent). Functional English and BCA (78 percent) and Electronics (75.4 percent).

Botany had the lowest cut-off (56 percent) while the combination of Physics, Chemistry and Math (PCM) registered 63.2 percent cut off.

For admission in Government College for Women, Parade, the cut off-merit in BCA was 72.80 while Medical and Non-Medical registered 72.4 percent and 66 percent cut-off merit, respectively. For B Com and BA, the cut-off merit was 62.8 percent and 52 percent, respectively.

In MAM College, the cut-off percentage for admission in Computer Applications, Non-Medical (PCM) and Arts was 59.4, 56.4 and 45, respectively. The combination of Geology, Geography and Chemistry registered 54.6 percent cut-off while Geology, Geography and Math combination registered 63.8 percent cut-off.

At GCW Gandhi Nagar, highest cut-off merit was registered by the Bio Technology (89.4 percent), which was followed by Geography (75 percent). Food Science (73 percent), PCB (72 percent), English Honors (70.8 percent), Commerce (69.6 percent), Statistics (67 percent), PCM (63 percent), Sociology (50 percent) and Arts (47 percent).

The cut-off percentage for admission in SPMR College for Commerce was 60.

The eligible candidates, who fall in the merit list, can apply for admission from Monday onwards while the second cut-off list by the colleges will be released on July 3.

