‘Citizen-First’ is Govt’s motto: Lal Singh

KATHUA, Dec 24:- Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Choudhary Lal Singh today said that efforts are being made for “restructuring” of governance processes to provide “transparent and accountable administration”.

The minister said this at a function organized today by Kathua Private Schools Association to celebrate National Good Governance Day at Nav Adarsh Higher Secondary School, Kathua where he was the chief guest.

While addressing the function, the minister said that the government is working with the mantra of ‘Citizen-First’ and is committed to provide a transparent and accountable administration which works for the welfare of the common citizens.

“An open and accountable administration is what we had promised to deliver and we will do so,” Lal Singh said adding that not only public services need to be delivered efficiently, but they also have to be done in such a manner that is transparent & accountable.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment towards providing transparent, effective and accountable governance to the people.

Speaking on the occasion DDC Kathua said that good governance entails improving services to the public through efficient administrative system, timeliness, reducing corruption and effective implementation of development programme.

Earlier, students of various schools of Kathua participated in inter school symposium on the topic “Good Governance and Development” wherein large number of students participated.

On the occasion Chairman PCB Ravi Kesar, Jt. Secy. BOSE HR Pakhru, Dir. social Forestry Ashwini Gupta, CCF Roshan Jaggi and RD PCB Showkat Choudhary were present along with representatives of various NGOs and Schools.

