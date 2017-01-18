China’s forays in Indian Ocean matter of concern: US commander

NEW DELHI: Warning India against increasing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region, a top American military commander today stressed on the need to sign two key agreements between India and the US for joint tracking.

Admiral Harry B Harris, who heads the US Pacific Command (PACOM), termed Chinese submarine forays into the Indian Ocean an “issue” and said signing of the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) will help in joint tracking.

“India should be concerned about increasing Chinese influence,” he told a select group of journalists.

Harris also flayed China’s relationship with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“I am not a CENTCOM guy but I think the relationship between China and Pakistan is of concern and I believe that Indian counterparts are also concerned. I believe that China’s relationship with Bangladesh is also of some concern,” he said. (AGENCIES)

