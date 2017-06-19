sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Chief Minister meets Governor

Posted on 19/06/2017
SRINAGAR: Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister J&K, met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today and briefed him about the consultations which had been done and the action under way to finalise the GST framework. Pointing to the consequences of continuing delay in regard to this important issue the Governor advised timely decisions being taken in the interest of safeguarding J&K’s economy and the welfare of the people.

Governor also discussed with Chief Minister the continuing terrorist attacks on Police personnel and urged her to review the existing policy and scales of help provided to the next of kin of those killed in the line of duty. And, as required, he would also take up this matter with the Union Home Minister.

The other matters discussed by the Governor and Chief Minister included the recent allegations about the functioning of the State Public Service Commission, the time frame of elections to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies and filling up of vacancies in the State level Commissions.

