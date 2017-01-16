Chairman LC chairs BAC meet

JAMMU : A meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council was held here today under the chairmanship of Chairman LC, Haji Anayat Ali.

It was decided in the meeting that general discussion on Budget 2017-18 will be held on 17th, 18th and 19th January 2017, which shall conclude with the reply by the Government on 19 January 2017.

Discussion on working of Ministry scheduled to be taken up on 19th January will now be taken up on 23rd January 2017.

Further it was decided that the working of Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Power Development Ministries will be discussed in the House during the current session.

Minister for Education (Leader of the House), Mr Naeem Akhtar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Abdul Rehman Veeri and Legislators Showkat Hussain Ganai, Ghulam Nabi Monga and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary attended the meeting.

