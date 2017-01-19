Centre will help develop skills among Kashmiri youth: Rudy

SRINAGAR: Asking students to take part in skill development courses, Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy today said that the Centre would help in developing skills among Kashmiri youth so that no one in the Valley remained unemployed.

The Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as part of the ongoing Skill India Programme, today inaugurated maiden Skill Development Institute “Arsh Institute of Health Sciences and Technology” at Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rudy said that giving preference to formal education alone won’t help in getting jobs and earning livelihood. “If the students opt for some skill development programmes along with the formal education, it surely will help them in getting jobs and earning livelihood from various sources,” he said. (AGENCIES)

