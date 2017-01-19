Centre releases Rs 2,207cr to J&K as special assistance in FY17

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 2,207.30 crore to Jammu & Kashmir as ‘special assistance’ during 2016-17 with a view to expediting completion of area-specific schemes.

The Union Government has decided to provide further ‘special assistance’ of Rs 1,129.40 crore to Bihar during 2016-17 for completion of the approved ongoing projects under special plan for Bihar, an official statement said.

Including the present release of Rs 1,129.40 crore, the Central Government has so far released Rs 6,934.61 crore to Bihar, it added.

Similarly, according to the statement, the Government has used the special assistance to support the newly-formed states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (AGENCIES)

