Centre looking at Kashmir issue through security prism: Farooq

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today said the Centre was “repeating its mistake” of looking at the Kashmir issue through the “security prism”.

He reiterated his demand for a dialogue with all stakeholders including Pakistan to address the crisis in the Valley.

“Today Kashmiris are annoyed with New Delhi as never before. Despite repeatedly highlighting the political problem of Kashmir and the attached wishes and aspirations, New Delhi is repeating the mistake of viewing the crisis in Kashmir through the prism of security,” Abdullah, a former chief minister, said in a statement here. (AGENCIES)

