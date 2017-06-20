sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Centre looking at Kashmir issue through security prism: Farooq

Posted on 20/06/2017
SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today said the Centre was “repeating its mistake” of looking at the Kashmir issue through the “security prism”.

He reiterated his demand for a dialogue with all stakeholders including Pakistan to address the crisis in the Valley.

“Today Kashmiris are annoyed with New Delhi as never before. Despite repeatedly highlighting the political problem of Kashmir and the attached wishes and aspirations, New Delhi is repeating the mistake of viewing the crisis in Kashmir through the prism of security,” Abdullah, a former chief minister, said in a statement here. (AGENCIES)

