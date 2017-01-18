CCTV surveillance system under consideration: Veeri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Jan 17: The Legislative Council was today informed that all the major towns, Police Stations, Police Posts, National Highway (NH) and other important roads are proposed to be covered under the State-wide CCTV Surveillance System Project under PMDP for which a detailed proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice of BJP Member Vibodh Kumar Gupta in the Upper House today, the Minister for Roads and Buildings Abdul Rehman Veeri on behalf of Home Minister said the Police Headquarters had awarded the contract for installation of CCTV cameras in various towns of the State including Rajouri in the year 2012 to a Chandigarh based firm namely M/s Tulip Telecom Private Limited at an estimated project cost of Rs 13 crore, however, the said firm failed to execute the contract. The Minister said that, consequently, the contract assigned to the aforesaid firm was scrapped.

The Minister further said to meet emergent needs and improve policing in the district, CCTV cameras have been installed at four locations including SD Sabha, City Chowk, Town Hall and near CID office in Rajouri town by the District Police. CCTV cameras at the said locations are functional except for one due to technical snag.

The Minister said the concerned firm has been approached to rectify the snag for making the camera functional. He also said the cameras installed at Highway Naka Sunderbani and Darhali Bridge are functional.

Vibodh Gupta asked Rs 13 crore contract was given to the firms four years back and it failed to work, What action has been taken against the firm and what about the fate of that money. Why he was not panelized ? Four cameras installed also went out of order in short span of time and why action was not taken against the firm? The Minister, however, assured the member that action against the firm will be taken.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With