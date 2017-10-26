CC meets on Oct 28, to take up AoA, dialogue & development

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 25: After a long gap, the PDP-BJP Coordination Committee will meet at Srinagar, summer capital of the State, on October 28 to discuss host of issues including implementation of ‘Agenda of Alliance’, expediting developmental works and take forward the process of dialogue initiated by the Centre Government headed by Narendra Modi to work out solution to the problems of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, both the coalition partners have decided to re-constitute the Coordination Committee, which will be holding its first meeting of 2017. While the BJP today named Jugal Kishore Sharma, Lok Sabha member from Jammu-Poonch seat, Sat Sharma ‘CA’, State BJP chief and Shamsher Singh Manhas, Rajya Sabha MP, as its members for the Coordination Committee, which is headed by Deputy Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader, Dr Nirmal Singh, the PDP would name its four members for the Committee during next couple of days.

The Coordination Committee will meet at 11.30 am on October 28 (Saturday) in Srinagar, a day after Civil Secretariat will close in the summer capital. The CC meeting will be followed by two-day State Executive meeting of the BJP in Srinagar.

Sources told the Excelsior that implementation of ‘Agenda of Alliance’, which was reached between PDP and BJP before formation of the coalition Government, is high on agenda of the Coordination Committee as the partners feel that points mentioned in the AoA needs to be implemented to some extent in the next few months when the first ever PDP-BJP coalition will complete half of its term.

The coalition partners were of the view that there was need to give push to development works in the State including the projects being executed by the Central Government, Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), Centrally Sponsored and State Government Schemes especially in the rural areas.

“The Coordination Committee will work out a strategy on how to expedite developmental works in all Sectors so that the projects are completed well in time,” sources pointed out.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had increased the PMDP from Rs 80,068 crores to over Rs one lakh crores due to escalation in cost of many projects in view of delay in their execution. Similarly, some projects under Centrally Sponsored Schemes and State sector have also jumped deadlines and were facing cost escalations, they said, adding that the focus would be on timely completion of projects to avoid further delay.

“Appointment of retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Dineshwar Sharma as Interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre Government and steps required to move forward the dialogue process to restore peace in the Kashmir valley, will also figure at the Coordination Committee meeting,” sources said.

They added that though it was prerogative of the Interlocutors on how to move forward on dialogue process and whom to talk, the State Government would like maximum people to come forward and join the talks, initiated by the Centre.

While there were no complaints of and “lack of coordination” between the coalition partners, the Coordination Committee is expected to take up more steps the two diametrically opposite ideology parties can take to ensure more coordination between them so that “welfare measures” and “developmental schemes” initiated by the State Government reach right up to the last village of all three regions of the State including Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sources said all other issues the Coordination Committee members from both the parties like to raise, would be taken up for discussions and addressed.

Henceforth, they said, it would be endeavour of the Coordination Committee to meet at regular intervals to take up various issues and avoid prolonged delay in the meeting as this was first meeting of the Committee this year. In fact, last year also, the Coordination Committee had met only once.

At the time of formation of the Government, the two coalition partners had decided to form the Coordination Committee to ensure that the two partners enjoyed good relations with each other as this was for the first time that they had formed the Government in the State.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With