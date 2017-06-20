sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
CBSE sets up 2 panels to study loopholes in evaluation process

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: Amid complaints by students of evaluation faults in their class XII results, the CBSE today set up two committees to study the loopholes in the evaluation procedure.

“The board has taken a prompt decision to set up two committees comprising senior officers to look into the problems related to the evaluation processes being followed,” a senior CBSE official said.

While the first committee will “enquire in to the process of evaluation and post examination processes to identify and analyse discrepancies and suggest corrective measures to strengthen the process”, the second committee will “study, analyse and suggest systemic improvements in the evaluation process to make the system robust”.

“The two committees will submit their report within two and three months respectively. On basis of the findings and suggestions of the committees, major changes may be introduced in the evaluation process,” the official added. (AGENCIES)

