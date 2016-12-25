Caustic soda declines on muted demand

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Caustic soda prices were down by Rs 50 per 50 kg in the national capital today owing to low demand from consuming industries against increased arrivals from producing regions.

Caustic soda flake fell Rs 50 to Rs 2,000-2,100 per 50 kg.

Traders said subdued demand from consuming industries against increased arrivals from producing belts mainly pulled down caustic soda prices at the wholesale chemical market here.

Following are today’s quotations:

Ammonium chloride (50 kg) Rs 1,000-1,900, Acetic acid (1kg) Rs 53-57, Ammonia bicarb (25 kg) Rs 550-650, Boric acid technical (50 kg) Rs 3,800-4,700, Borex granular (50 kg) Rs 2,100-2,400.

Caustic soda flake (50 kg) Rs 2,000-2,100, Citric acid (50 kg) (China) Rs 4,000-4,500, Citric acid deshi (50 kg) Rs 4,200-4,700, Camphor slab (1 kg) Rs 410, Camphor powder (1kg) Rs 375, Glycerin (1 kg) Rs 130-150, Hexamine (1kg) Rs 98, Hydrogen peroxide (1 kg) Rs 30-40, menthol bold crystal (per kg) Rs 1,145, menthol flake (1 kg) Rs 1,100 and mentha oil (1kg) Rs 995. (PTI)

