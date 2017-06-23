Sir,

The nomination of Ramnath Kovind as NDA’s presidential candidate for Rashtrapati Bhavan has started a debate on caste politics in India. It is quite disconcerting to note that emphasis is laid on the caste background of the nominee rather than his other qualification. Whatever the motive of NDA behind his nomination it has certainly created fissures in the opposition unity. To counter this strategy the UPA is also contemplating on fielding a Dalit candidate. The focus therefore shifts on caste considerations. This mindset therefore has the potential of deepening the caste divisions in the society than obliterating them which is not in the interest of the country. While debating the qualifications of presidential candidates, the political parties must also lay emphasis on the educational background, public behaviour and their contribution to public welfare. These people should have sound knowledge of constitution as they have to shoulder various constitutional obligations during their tenure in the august office.

Surinder Singh

Akhnoor

