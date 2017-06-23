sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Caste politics

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Sir,
The nomination of Ramnath Kovind as NDA’s presidential candidate for Rashtrapati Bhavan has started a debate on caste politics in India. It is quite disconcerting to note that emphasis is laid on the caste background of the nominee rather than his other qualification. Whatever the motive of NDA behind his nomination it has certainly created fissures in the opposition unity. To counter this strategy the UPA is also contemplating on fielding a Dalit candidate. The focus therefore shifts on caste considerations. This mindset therefore has the potential of deepening the caste divisions in the society than obliterating them which is not in the interest of the country. While debating the qualifications of presidential candidates, the political parties must also lay emphasis on the educational background, public behaviour and  their contribution to public welfare. These people should have sound knowledge of constitution as they have to shoulder various constitutional obligations during their tenure in the august office.
Yours etc….
Surinder Singh
Akhnoor

