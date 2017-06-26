sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Case against Kashmiri student over â€˜pro-Pakâ€™ FB comment

Posted on 26/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

BHOPAL, June 25:
Gwalior police have registered a case against a Kashmiri student over his comment on social media supporting Pakistan after the Champions Trophy final.
A case under IPC section 153-A (disturbing communal harmony) and the provisions of Information Technology Act was registered against Seh Mudassar, who hails from Kashmir, after his comment on a Facebook post created tension in Mahalgaon area of the city, additional superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari said.
A boy from the area where Mudassar, a post-graduate student of Jiwaji University, has been living for the last two years wrote a post on Facebook congratulating Pakistan for its victory while expressing disappointment over India’s performance in the June 18 match.
Reacting to the post, Mudassar made a pro-Pakistan comment.
It created tension in the area, and the boy’s parents scolded their son over the issue. Mudassar then left for Kashmir, the ASP said.
A group of ten persons allegedly visited the boy’s house on Friday and created ruckus over the issue. Police registered a case against them too, Tiwari said.
While nobody has been arrested, security in the area has been stepped up, he added. (PTI)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in State. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top