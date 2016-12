Cardamom falls on subdued demand

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Cardamom brown prices fell by Rs 10 per kg in the national capital today as demand eased from retailers and stockists amid adequate stocks on increased arrivals from producing regions.

Cardamom brown-Jhundiwali and Kanchicut prices declined by Rs 10 each to conclude at Rs 780-800 and Rs 830-1,080 per kg, respectively.

Marketmen said low demand from retailers and stockists against adequate stocks, mainly pulled down cardamom prices.

Following are today’s quotations (in Rs):

Ajwain (per kg) 170-230, black pepper (per kg) 705-815, betel-nut (kg) 240-295, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 780-800 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 830-1,080.

Cardamom small (kg): Chitridar 1,290-1,390, cardamom (colour robin) 1,090-1,115, cardamom bold 1,140-1,165, cardamom extra (bold) 1,240-1,265 and cloves 510-610. (PTI)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With