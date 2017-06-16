Cabinet approves policy for engagement of 534 forest graduates as Rehbar-e-Janglat

SRINAGAR : The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today approved a policy formulated by the Forest Environment & Ecology Department for engagement of the registered un-employed Forestry Graduates, DDRs and Post-Graduates under the name and style “Rehbar-e-Janglat” in the Forest department.

For the purpose, creation of 333 additional posts of Forest Guards in the relevant pay scale was also approved.

The Cabinet further directed that a comprehensive study be undertaken by the concerned departments to critically analyze the impact of engagement of manpower under various “Rehbar” Schemes.

