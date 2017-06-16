sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Cabinet approves policy for engagement of 534 forest graduates as Rehbar-e-Janglat

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR : The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today approved a policy formulated by the Forest Environment & Ecology Department for engagement of the registered un-employed Forestry Graduates, DDRs and Post-Graduates under the name and style “Rehbar-e-Janglat” in the Forest department.

For the purpose, creation of 333 additional posts of Forest Guards in the relevant pay scale was also approved.

The Cabinet further directed that a comprehensive study be undertaken by the concerned departments to critically analyze the impact of engagement of manpower under various “Rehbar” Schemes.

