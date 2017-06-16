Cabinet approves implementation of 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP

SRINAGAR : The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today approved the proposal of the Power Development Department for implementation of the 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP following the recommendations of the Sub Committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister.

The 93 MW Project has been conceived as a run-of-the-river Project on Sindh Nallah, a tributary of river Jhelum.

The Cabinet accorded sanction to the creation of Hygam–Ningli–Tarzoo (HNT) Tourism Development Authority, under the administrative control of the Tourism Department comprising Tarzoo, Hygam, Rekh-e-Hygam, Panjipora, Ringi, Trumgund and Check-e-Hygam. Cabinet also accorded sanction for the creation of 13 posts of various categories.

The demand for creation of separate Tourism Development Authority for Hygam – Ningli – Tarzoo (HNT) was raised many a times by the locals before the Hon’ble Chief Minister. Creation of an independent Tourism Development Authority will help in harnessing the tourism potential of the area in a big way.

The Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve of Hygam Rakh as it is locally called is the largest remaining breed bed in the Kashmir Valley, being of major ornithological importance. It is located on the flood plains of River Jhelum at an altitudinal of 1580 mts. Both Ningli and Tarzoo areas are abundantly endowed with natural beauty and many scenic spots.

The Cabinet further directed that Planning, Development & Monitoring Department will earmark necessary funds under the capex budget for the authority to enable it to take up the works of urgent nature.

