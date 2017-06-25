BWWA organizes medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: BSF Women Welfare Association (BWWA) organized a medical camp at Frontier HQ BSF Jammu.

The camp was inaugurated by Kamlesh Ram Awtar, President BWWA Jammu in presence of Meena Pal.

The medical camp was supervised by. Harminder Pal, DIG/PSO.

Dr KS Kumar, Commandant Medical Frontier HQ BSF Jammu organized the BWWA medical camp and presented the welcome address.

Dr P Mehrotra, a renowned interventional cardiologist of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital spoke on preventions, sign symptoms and management of various heart diseases. He emphasized that fitness is very important and everybody should take care of his or her health.

He also examined more than hundred BSF personnel including officers, SOs, ladies and jawans during the camp.

The objective of the camp was to offer quality health care. All the patients screened at the camp were counseled on preventive and corrective measures that can be taken to prevent and manage their health which included advisories on diet, exercises and type of lifestyle.

Dr Attique Vasdev, Director and Chief Orthopedic Surgeon of Medanta Hospital Delhi also delivered lecture on various types of sports injuries and their management. He told the gathering that they must do exercises regularly and they should devote time on their fitness.

Various queries were raised by ladies and BSF personnel which were addressed by Dr Vasdev.

In the end, Harminder Pal DIG/PSO gave vote of thanks.

Hardeep Singh DIP (P), JC Singla DIG (Comn), PS Dhiman DIG SHQ Jammu, Dr Abhishek Sharma, Dr Wajid Kaith and Dr Pallavi were also present.

Dr Atul Gupta and Dr PS Raut worked hard under the leadership of Dr KS Kumar in making the camp a grand success.

