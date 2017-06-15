Bureaucratic rejig: 21 JS appointed in different Govt depts

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Sandeep Sarkar has been appointed as Joint Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat as part of a major mid-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected today.

Sarkar, a 1995-batch officer of Indian Defence Accounts Service, has been appointed to the post for five years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

A total of 21 officers have been appointed as joint secretaries in different Government departments.

Of these, seven officers are from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and rest from other services like Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

IFS officer Jayant N Khobragade has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (JS-level) in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Mumbai. Khobragade worked as India’s envoy to Kyrgyzstan till February 9, this year.

A R Sule, who was JS in Home Ministry, has been moved to the DAE in the same capacity. (AGENCIES)

