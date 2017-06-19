BSP’s stand towards a Dalit prez nominee can’t be negative: Mayawati

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 19/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
LUCKNOW: Hours after the NDA picked up Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate for the post of president, BSP chief Mayawati said today that her party cannot take a negative stand against a Dalit nominee.

She, however, stopped short of expressing immediate support for Kovind saying the BSP will be positive provided the opposition does not field any Dalit for the top post.

“The BSP’s stand cannot be negative towards a Dalit nominee for the post of president. Our stand will be positive provided the opposition does not field any Dalit for the top post,” she said here.

The BSP chief, however, said it would have been better if all opposition parties were taken into confidence by the BJP- led NDA at the Centre before announcing the name of its candidate.

Kovind, a 71-year-old low profile Dalit leader, a two- term BJP Rajya Sabha member, is being seen as an astute choice by the saffron party, which has been targeted by opposition parties over Dalit issues.

His election is almost a certainty as the ruling bloc with the support of some regional parties enjoys a majority in the electoral college.

Kovind’s choice is being seen as a political masterstroke as many parties would not like to oppose a Dalit being elected to the country’s highest office.

K R Narayanan was the country’s first Dalit president. (AGENCIES)

