BSNL launches ltd fixed mobile telephony, mobile TV service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to meet competition from private telecom operators, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today announced mobile TV service ‘Ditto TV’ and limited fixed mobile telephony, an app that virtually turns mobiles into cordless phone working in sync with landlines within home premises.

BSNL claimed the latest limited Fixed Mobile Telephony (FMT) service is “different” from the contentious Fixed Mobile Telephony service it announced last year but was forced to put on hold following a vehement opposition from cellular operators.

“The earlier service allowed customers on roaming in India and overseas to connect their landlines through mobile and make calls through them…But this service is restricted within the home premises,” BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.

Shrivastava said he did not anticipate any objection to this “restricted” service.

To avail the service, customers will need BSNL’s landline, mobile, broadband connectivity. (AGENCIES)

