BSNL introduces 4GB mobile broadband per day for Rs 444

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: State-run telecom firm BSNL today increased per day data offering to 4GB at 3G speeds under a new prepaid mobile scheme priced at Rs 444 with 90 days validity.

            “Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced ‘BSNL Chaukka’ – ‘444”, a new STV, for truly unlimited data for 90 days as special promotional offer under prepaid mobile services,” the company said in a statement.

            This is the highest per day data limit being offered by any telecom operator in the country.

            Under the scheme, one gigabyte of 3G mobile data will cost less than a rupee — the lowest in the sector.

            “We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry,” BSNL Director for consumer mobility R K Mittal said. (AGENCIES)

