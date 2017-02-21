BSF ASI dies under mysterious circumstances at LoC

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Feb 20: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Border Security Force (BSF), died under mysterious circumstances near the Line of Control in Mendhar sub sector today.

The deceased has been identified as Siraj Sheikh (51), hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The BSF personnel was deployed at Sher Post, closer to the Line of Control. The ASI reportedly fell into the gorge and was shifted to nearby hospital with burn and other injuries and later referred to the GMC Hospital, Jammu where he died during early hours today.

The BSF officials from 50th Battalion today lodged a report at Mendhar Police Station claiming that ASI Siraj Sheikh died due to fall and he also sustained burn injuries as other jawans were burning bushes (Sarkanda) near the fencing and he was caught into the flames. The incident took place on Feb 17 and he remained under treatment for two days at Mendhar Military Unit Hospital and also at GMC Hospital Jammu.

SHO, Police Station Mendhar, Insp Dalip Singh when contacted said that incident took place on Feb 17 and the concerned BSF officials are reporting the matter to police today. He said it is mysterious death as BSF men were telling that he fell into gorge and also sustained burn injuries. The Police has registered a case under 174 CrPC and inquest proceedings have been launched. The things will be clear after postmortem report is received, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, a senior BSF official at Frontier Headquarters Ploura Jammu, when contacted said that ASI of 50th Battalion along with some other jawans were busy in burning bushes close to the fencing to keep clear vigil on the dominating area near the forward post. During the process, he fell into a gorge and bushes in the area were already in flames. He was caught in the flames and received serious burn and other injuries. He was rescued by the other jawans and was then rushed to Army hospital of the area from where he was later, shifted to the Burn Unit of GMC Hospital Jammu where he passed away during early hours today. He said that Police was informed about the matter and after performing legal formalities and postmortem, the body will be sent back to his home village in UP.

