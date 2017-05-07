Brave policeman laid to rest

KULGAM : All roads in the remote Pariwan village of this district today led to the house of Constable Mehmood Ahmed, who died bravely fighting Lashker-e- Taiba militants last night even after being hit by a spray of bullets.

Sitting besides the body, his wife cried inconsolably as she narrated the journey of her life with him, as people from the village, which has a population of about 2,000, as well as those from the adjoining areas poured in to pay their last respect to the brave constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The body of 38-year-old Mehmood was brought to his home, nine kilometres from district headquarter of Kulgam, with all police honours and handed over to the family for burial.

Senior Police officials including Deputy Inspector General of Police Swayam Prakash Pani were among the large number of people who paid their last respect to him.

Mourners could not take their eyes off his nine-year-old son Tahir Ahmed who wept watching his father being taken away for burial, while eight-month old son Nika was unaware of what was happening around him.

The body was kept at a nearby school ground as the small house of Mehmood could not accommodate the heavy rush of people.

Manzoor was part of the police party that was ambushed by four militants in Mir Bazar area of Kulgam town last night where they had gone to regulate traffic following a road accident.

The police party, which was busy clearing the traffic, was ambushed by Lashker-e-Taiba militants and Manzoor, who was promoted from SPO in May 2016 because of his operational capabilities, showed presence of mind and snatched a pistol from a militant and killed him and injured another.

Three civilians also died in the indiscriminate firing by militants.

Around 3000 people held prayers at the funeral of Mehmood before he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in the village.

At the wreath laying ceremony, senior police officials recalled the service of Mehmood and his sacrifice yesterday on the line of the duty.

“When the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the police, civilians on the road also got trapped. Mehmood and his colleagues fought bravely. Their presence of mind and acumen saved a lot of lives though Mehmood and three innocent civilian lives fell to the bullets of the terrorists, who were hiding and it was pitch dark,” a senior official recalled.

