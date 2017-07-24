sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Border Standoff: China urges India to immediately withdraw its troops

Posted on 24/07/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Border Standoff: China urges India to immediately withdraw its troops

 

BEIJING/NEW DELHI:  China today urged India to immediately withdraw all troops that have illegally entered China, stating that the nation would defend its territorial sovereignty “at all costs.”

     “The Chinese border troops have taken initial counter measures at the site and will step up targeted deployment and training,” Xinhua news agency quoted Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, as having said at a press conference.

    Xinhua report said that Mr Wu urged India to immediately withdraw it troops, describing the request as a prerequisite to resolving the situation.

     “We strongly urge India to take solid measures to correct its mistakes and desist from provocation,” Mr Wu said, calling for a joint effort to maintain peace in the border areas.

    The spokesperson warned India to abandon any impractical illusions. The history of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the past 90 years has demonstrated its increasing capacities and unshakable determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

    “It’s easier to shake a mountain than the PLA,” Mr Wu was quoted as having said.

    Last week External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said in Parliament that troops from both the sides should withdraw to facilitate a solution to the ongoing border standoff with China.

    She had told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that both Indian and Chinese soldiers should withdraw from the Doklam region in the tri-junction with Bhutan.

    The stand-off has continued for more than a month now.

 She said that any unilateral altering of the border by China will amount to a “direct threat” to India’s security concerns.  (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
  • Indian

    lol .. China has finally realized its not possible to bully India. China can talk all tough but cant act, have seen this in last 1 month. India wont hold it back.

Scroll to Top